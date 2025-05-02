Wall Street gains further on strong US jobs data

NEW YORK: Stocks rallied further during Friday afternoon trading on Wall Street, following a stronger-than-expected US jobs report. Markets had opened higher earlier in the day, buoyed by the positive labor data and a statement from China’s Commerce Ministry indicating that Beijing is evaluating US overtures on new tariffs.

The S&P 500 gained 1.5%, putting the index on track for a ninth straight day of gains. That would mark the longest winning streak for the benchmark index in two decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 571 points, or 1.4%, as of 1:10 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.6%.

The gains were broad. Roughly 90% of stocks and every sector in the S&P 500 advanced. Technology stocks were among the companies doing the heaviest lifting. Microsoft rose2.7% and Nvidia rose 2.2%. Apple, however, fell 4.2% after the iPhone maker estimated that tariffs will cost it $900 million.