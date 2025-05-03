Our job is to ensure fairness, not control pricing in market: SEBI chief

ust a month before the Union Budget, Tuhin Kanta Pandey was moved to the revenue department as secretary, where he oversaw some of the boldest tax-related announcements made in the Budget. And even before the Budget was passed in parliament, Pandey found himself heading the capital market regulator – Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Barely second months into his tenure as Sebi governor, Tuhin Kanta Pandey speaks with TNIE on some of the burning issues and latest developments related to capital markets. An excerpt:

In your early interactions with the media, you mentioned reviewing disclosure norms for SEBI employees. What progress has been made on that front?

It’s not just about disclosures for employees — the top priority is addressing conflict-of-interest issues for both board members, including the Chairperson, and employees. Currently, we have different frameworks: the Employee Service Regulations for staff and a Code of Conduct for board members. What we’re aiming for is a more comprehensive and unified framework — one that clearly defines conflict of interest, specifies when recusal is necessary, and distinguishes between internal disclosures and public disclosures. The committee’s terms of reference have been finalised, and it held its first full meeting on Thursday, May 1.

On your first day in office, you emphasised the need to restore confidence and integrity in SEBI. It’s been two months — how is employee morale? Under your predecessor, there were internal protests and unrest.

I would prefer not to comment on my predecessor. All I can say is that we are moving forward in a cohesive and positive manner. I have emphasised teamwork — one of the four “Ts” I spoke about. And by teamwork, I mean collaboration both within SEBI and with external stakeholders. In my view, regulations are most effective when they’re co-created with all relevant stakeholders, balancing competing interests. The regulator must also act as an arbitrator. For instance, if investor interests clash with those of intermediaries, we need to find common ground. Conversely, if investor interests are being safeguarded but the system is overly burdened, we need to reduce that burden — without compromising investor protection.