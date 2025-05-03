SBI net down 10% to Rs 18,642 cr on higher base, fall in treasury gains

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a 10% annualised drop in net income for the March quarter at Rs 18,642.59 crore, as against the Rs 20,698.35 crore it had booked in the year-ago period despite strong core income growth which got whittled down by steeply lower other incomes especially from the treasury desk. However sequentially the bank booked a healthy 10.37% jump in net income.

Chairman CS Setty told reporters that the bottomline decline was primarily because of exceptionally higher base in the year ago period along with a surge in provisions for the aging loans. Loan loss provisions surged 20.35% to Rs 3,964 crore from Rs 3,294 crore most of which came from aging loans. But despite this the bank which controls more than a fifth of the system wide assets at close to Rs 43 trillion and deposits of over 54 trillion brought down its gross bad loans piles to under 2% of the assets at 1.82% down 43 bps on year and the net bad loans to under 0.5% at 0.47% an improvement of 10 bps. Driven by solid loan growth the bank reported in the core net interest income (NII) of Rs 42,774.55 crore up 2.8%, the chairman said.

The key profitability gauge the net interest margin dropped 32 bps to 3.15% compared to 3.47% and Setty guided towards more margin compression as he expects the repo rate to fall at least by 50 bps more this fiscal beginning the next policy review next month and which will lead first to an asset repricing and then deposits.