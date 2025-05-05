India’s cotton yarn industry set for 7–9% revenue growth this fiscal: Report

In India, the cotton textile industry is more than just a sector—it's a lifeline for nearly 60 million people. From the 6.5 million hardworking cotton farmers nurturing their crops under the sun, to the countless hands involved in processing, trading, and crafting fabrics, this industry weaves together the livelihoods of millions.

While the sector continues to grapple with numerous challenges—including climate change, slowing economic growth, and trade uncertainties—there is finally a reason for cautious optimism. India's cotton yarn industry is projected to achieve a revenue growth of 7–9% this fiscal year, a marked improvement from the modest 2–4% growth recorded last year.

According to rating agency Crisil Ratings, this improvement will be mainly driven by a rebound in export demand and stable domestic consumption. Growth in volumes will be the primary driver, supported by a slight increase in yarn prices, the agency said in a report released on Monday.