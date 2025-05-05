Sensex climbs 294.85 points to settle at 80,796.84; Nifty rises 114.45 points to 24,472

India’s stock markets closed higher on Monday, May 5, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining ground, mainly boosted by energy stocks. This came after global crude oil prices fell sharply due to concerns about rising supply. The drop in oil prices also lifted stocks in paint, aviation, and chemical sectors, which benefit from lower crude costs.

The key factors behind the market gains included a 4 percent drop in crude oil prices and a positive global cues. OPEC members announced today a production hike of 411,000 barrels per day starting in June. This could increase total output by up to 2.2 million barrels per day by November, raising fears of oversupply.

A few other developments globally that may have positive impacts on the economies also added to the upbeat sentiment in the market. This mainly includes US job data, India's trade deal with the US, eased traded tensions between the US and China, and a continued foreign investor inflows to the Indian markets.