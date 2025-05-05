TCS pays 100% variable allowance to 70% of employees; links rest to unit performance

BENGALURU: The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday rejected reports that claim the company slashed variable pay for senior employees.

TCS said in a statement that they have paid out 100% QVA (Quarterly Variable Allowance) to over 70% of the company. "For all other grades, the QVA depends on their unit’s business performance. This is in line with our standard practice across quarters," the statement added.

While 70% received the full variable allowance, the rest received the pay according to the unit's performance. Variable pay is paid out quarterly to employees, and every quarter it differs according to employees as well as the unit's performance. In Q2, the company had paid out 100% variable pay to junior grades.

Earlier during the company's Q4 earnings conference, it said that wage hikes will be decided during the year. Every year, the company gives hikes, effective April 1.