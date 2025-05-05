Trump's trade demands go beyond tariffs to target perceived unfair practices

For years, U.S. potato growers have sought access to Japan's potential $150 million market for table potatoes. Japan has engaged in talks but taken years simply to supply a list of concerns to U.S. negotiators. The delay is "pure politics," intended to protect domestic growers, says National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles. If Japanese politicians perceive the pain from Trump's tariffs might be worse than from their own potato growers, "that makes it more likely to make a deal," Quarles said.

But "if they perceive the pain domestically will be worse than the Trump administration can bring to them ... we're going to be stuck where we are."

Korea's beef restrictions started as a measure to keep out bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease. The 30-month rule has been maintained in the wake of mass protests in 2008, even as the U.S. has become the largest beef exporter to Korea.

"It's still politically controversial because of the scar at the time in 2008. I think the government will be very cautious," said Jaemin Lee, professor of law at Seoul National University and an expert on trade issues.

TAXATION

Trump has railed against value-added tax as a burden to U.S. companies, although economists say this kind of tax is trade-neutral because it applies equally to imports and exports. Value-added tax, or VAT, is paid by the end purchaser at the cash register but differs from sales taxes in that it is calculated at each stage of the production process.

Trump's view could mean higher tariffs for Europe, where individual countries levy VAT of 20% or more depending on the type of good, and for the more than 170 countries that use this kind of tax system. The U.S. is an outlier in that it doesn't use VAT; instead, individual states levy sales taxes.

There's little chance countries will change their tax systems for Trump. The EU for one has said VAT is off the table.

"The domestic taxation system has not been a conventional topic in trade negotiation because domestic taxation is directly related to national sovereignty or the domestic economic regime," trade expert Lee said. "It's very hard to understand why VAT has become an important topic in the trade discussion."

PRODUCT STANDARDS

U.S. officials have complained about Japan's non-recognition of U.S vehicle safety standards and its different testing procedures for car equipment.

Japan also provides subsidies for the Japanese-designed ChaDeMo plug standard for electric cars, requiring foreign makers to use an outdated technology if they want the subsidy.