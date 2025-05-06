After three years of talks, India manages to strike favourable trade deal with UK

India and the UK on Tuesday finally concluded a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that had been under negotiation for the past three years. The deal opens up the UK market for Indian goods and services by eliminating tariffs on approximately 99% of tariff lines, covering nearly 100% of the trade value. Labour-intensive sectors in India — such as textiles, footwear, carpets, automobiles, and marine products — which currently face UK tariffs ranging from 4% to 16%, are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries.

“The FTA will have a positive impact on manufacturing across labour- and technology-intensive sectors. It opens up export opportunities for industries such as textiles, marine products, leather, footwear, sports goods, toys, gems and jewellery, as well as key sectors like engineering goods, auto parts and engines, and organic chemicals,” said a statement from the Ministry of Commerce.

The deal is expected to significantly enhance the competitiveness of Indian goods in the UK market compared to other countries.

Under the agreement, India will also reduce duties on 90% of tariff lines, with 85% of UK imports becoming duty-free over the next 10 years. British exports such as whisky, gin, cars, aerospace components, and food items will see substantial tariff reductions. Whisky tariffs, for example, will fall from 150% to 40%, while automotive tariffs will drop to 10% under a quota system. Currently, auto imports into India attract a 100% tariff.

According to a UK government statement, India’s tariff cuts will amount to $550 million in the first year and are projected to reach approximately $1.2 billion after 10 years.

There are other concessions as well for UK businesses under the treaty. For the first time, UK businesses will have guaranteed access to India’s procurement market, covering goods, services and construction. UK businesses will be granted brand new access to approximately 40,000 tenders with a value of at least £38 billion a year, a UK government statement said.