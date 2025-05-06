GCCs to see average salary hike of 9.9% in 2025  

BENGALURU: The country's global capability centres (GCCs) are now emerging as employers of choice as it is projected that GCCs will pay an average salary hike of 9.9% this year compared to services (8.1%) and product companies (9.3%).

Though this is less than 10.1% in 2023, one of the key highlights is that the high demand for skilled professionals within GCCs continues to drive salary increases. Talent500 by ANSR, in its latest report -- Increment & Compensation Trends in GCCs, says within GCCs, Retail/CPG (consumer packaged goods) will witness the highest salary increase at 10.40%, followed by healthcare/life sciences at 10.10%, BFSI at 9.80%, travel & transportation at 9.60%.

The report says to remain competitive in the market, companies are implementing non-merit increases, which are salary adjustments that are not based on individual performance but rather on factors like cost of living, inflation, or industry standards, to attract and retain talent.