Gold-loan NBFCs set for rough ride after new RBI norms

MUMBAI: The recent draft RBI directions on loans against gold collateral are set to hit the asset growth of pure-play gold loan companies. The directions are aimed at harmonizing the regulatory framework across regulated entities and addressing differences in lending practices, thus creating a level playing field and structurally strengthening the sector.

The draft directions, issued last month, came in the backdrop of the central bank in September 2024 highlighting irregular practices amid a significant increase in the loan-against-gold portfolio of some lenders. It had then asked lenders to comprehensively review their policies, processes and practices to identify gaps and initiate remedial measures in a timebound manner.

Last fiscal, the combined loans against gold jewellery portfolio of banks and non-banks is estimated to have grown by over 50%; for banks alone, the business more than doubled, growing 104%, the agency said.

“The draft directions, pertaining to loan to value (LTV) and renewal/top-up of bullet loans, if implemented in their current form, can slow down the loan growth of non-banks focused on gold loans,” Crisil Ratings said in a note Tuesday without quantifying the slowdown.

In terms of LTV, the draft directions ask for a ceiling of 75% to be maintained through the loan tenure. More importantly, the LTV computation for bullet repayment needs to factor in the total amount repayable by the borrower at maturity, including accrued interest, rather than just the initial disbursed principal amount.