Gold prices surge over 1% amid global uncertainty and Fed meeting anticipation

CHENNAI: Gold prices rose more than 1% in the domestic futures market on Tuesday morning, reflecting positive global cues. The MCX Gold June 5 contract was up 1.31% at ₹95,885 per 10 grams at the start, briefly touching ₹96,000 earlier in the session.

Internationally, gold prices reached a two-week high, driven by renewed safe-haven demand amid investor concerns over US President Donald Trump's new tariff plans and anticipation of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting. Spot gold increased by 0.7% to $3,357.63 an ounce, while US gold futures rose 1.3% to $3,366.10.

Trump's unexpected announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign films, along with a forthcoming plan to impose pharmaceutical tariffs, has heightened market volatility.