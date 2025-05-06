Indian indices open flat amid mixed sectoral cues

Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday, reflecting mixed investor sentiment. Gains in Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Bharti Airtel were offset by early declines in Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma, suggesting a lack of clear directional movement in the broader market.

The session began on a cautious note, amid uneven stock performances and ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainties. While sectors such as telecom and banking appear poised for gains, the pharma sector may remain under pressure due to evolving international policy developments.

Within the 30-stock Sensex index, the top losers in morning trade included Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Titan, Tata Motors, and Reliance Industries. Meanwhile, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Axis Bank led the gainers. The performance of these heavyweight stocks largely dictated the muted opening of the benchmark indices.