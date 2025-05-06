Paytm sees 16% decline in revenue from operations in Q4 of FY25

BENGALURU: Paytm's parent firm One97 Communications on Tuesday said its consolidated net loss for the quarter that ended in March 2025 was Rs 540 crore. It had posted a loss of Rs 550 crore in the year-ago period.

In Q4, the company had certain exceptional costs amounting to Rs 522 crore. It had a one-time, non-cash acceleration of ESOP expense of Rs 492 crore in Q4FY2025, which will result in an equivalent lowering of ESOP expenses in future quarters. The company said in a filing that excluding these exceptional items, in Q4 FY 2025, PAT improved to Rs 23 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,911.5 crore, a 16% decline compared to Rs 2,267 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it is focusing on merchant payment, consumer acquisition, international business and financial services to drive sustainable growth and profitability. The company will continue to strengthen the merchant payment ecosystem with merchant payment innovations, including new devices and aggregation of various MDR (merchant discount rate)-bearing payment instruments.