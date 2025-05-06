Prestige will redefine real estate in the NCR market, says Chairman Razack

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group aims to establish itself as a key player in Delhi-NCR’s competitive real estate market with the launch of its first residential project in the region — Prestige City Indirapuram. The group’s Chairman and Managing Director, Irfan Razack, stated on Tuesday that the group intends to redefine real estate standards in NCR by delivering projects that are "better and bigger".

“Whatever project we take at Prestige, there is a timeline. We believe we can do things better and bigger…We want to rewrite the way real estate is done in this region. We do not want to be the biggest player but definitely the best developer in the NCR market," said Razack.

Acknowledging the steep rise in housing prices over recent years, Razack emphasized that Prestige Group is committed to fair pricing, targeting genuine homebuyers rather than bulk sales to brokers. He stressed the company’s focus on quality and timely delivery, a persistent challenge in Delhi-NCR’s real estate market.