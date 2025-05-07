Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 480 crore to set up fourth multispecialty hospital in Bengaluru

Healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare will invest Rs 480 crore to set up its fourth multispecialty hospital in Bengaluru.

This 430-bed facility, spread over 4 lakh sq ft, will come up in Sarjapur. The first phase of the project with 300 beds will be operational by the second half of FY27 and the remaining 130 beds in FY29.

With the establishment of its fourth hospital in Bengaluru, Aster will cover all major zones and solidify its position among the top three hospital chains in the city, the healthcare provider said.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "This facility is being designed to deliver world-class, patient-centric care and will cater to the rapidly growing healthcare needs of the region. As part of our broader vision to strengthen our footprint in key urban centers, the upcoming hospital reinforces our commitment to enhancing access to advanced medical services.”