Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 480 crore to set up fourth multispecialty hospital in Bengaluru

Healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare will invest Rs 480 crore to set up its fourth multispecialty hospital in Bengaluru.
This 430-bed facility, spread over 4 lakh sq ft, will come up in Sarjapur. The first phase of the project with 300 beds will be operational by the second half of FY27 and the remaining 130 beds in FY29.
With the establishment of its fourth hospital in Bengaluru, Aster will cover all major zones and solidify its position among the top three hospital chains in the city, the healthcare provider said.
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "This facility is being designed to deliver world-class, patient-centric care and will cater to the rapidly growing healthcare needs of the region. As part of our broader vision to strengthen our footprint in key urban centers, the upcoming hospital reinforces our commitment to enhancing access to advanced medical services.”
This will be a comprehensive multi-specialty hospital in the South-East Bengaluru micro market, with a focus on cancer care, establishing a strong oncology footprint from inception. With the addition of this fourth hospital in the city, the healthcare provider said it will now establish a robust presence across the city.
Last month, Aster DM Healthcare announced the successful completion of its acquisition of 5% stake in Quality Care India Ltd (QCIL) from BCP Asia II TopCo IV Pte. Ltd (BCP) and Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited (Centella) through a share swap ahead of QCIL’s merger with Aster DM Healthcare, as announced in November 2024.
The transaction was completed by acquiring 1,90,46,028 equity shares of QCIL by Aster DM Healthcare from BCP and TPG for a value of Rs 849.13 crore.
Aster said the share swap has been undertaken pursuant to receipt of necessary approvals, including shareholder consent, in-principle approval from BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), and CCI approval.