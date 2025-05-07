Defence stocks witness profit booking despite escalating Indo-Pak tensions

Despite heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor' by Indian forces, defence stocks saw sharp profit booking on Wednesday, with some scrips falling as much as 5%. Shares of Bharat Dynamics and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed 5% lower on Wednesday while those of Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard and HAL fell between 1 and 2%. The fall resulted in an over 1% drop in the Nifty defence index.

The Street had anticipated another surge in defence stocks after India conducted a series of missile strikes on Pakistani territory under "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine militant bases. However, investors instead rushed to book profits, capitalizing on a sharp rally that followed last month’s deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Before Wednesday, some defence stocks had surged up to 50% in the past one month, pushing their valuation to an expensive level. Experts advised investors to remain cautious in the short term even as the long term outlook remains intact.

“Long-term investors should keep a watchlist of stocks or sectors they are looking at, to allocate capital to. There is no need to hurry or get into a panic mode or FOMO mode,” said Vikas Gupta, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital. Gupta added that the focus is naturally getting back on the defence stocks following India’s avenging of the Pahalgam attack.