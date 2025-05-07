US FDA to expand surprise checks at overseas drug and food plants, raising stakes for Indian pharma

CHENNAI: In a move to strengthen oversight and improve the safety of products reaching American consumers, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has on Tuesday announced that it will increase unannounced inspections at foreign manufacturing facilities. These surprise visits will target factories producing food, essential medicines, and other medical products sold in the US.

To maintain objectivity, the FDA is also tightening its internal rules, banning its inspectors from accepting lodging or travel paid for by the industry.

This policy shift carries significant implications for India, one of the world’s largest suppliers of generic drugs to the US and home to the highest number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities outside the United States. Indian pharmaceutical companies—many of which undergo regular FDA inspections—are closely monitoring the development.

While the local pharmaceutical industry has yet to issue an official response to the FDA’s expanded surprise inspections and stricter oversight, two senior representatives from industry bodies noted that such unannounced checks have already been occurring for some time. They believe this move will help uphold global quality standards and reinforce compliance across the sector.