US FDA to expand surprise checks at overseas drug and food plants, raising stakes for Indian pharma

CHENNAI: In a move to strengthen oversight and improve the safety of products reaching American consumers, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has on Tuesday announced that it will increase unannounced inspections at foreign manufacturing facilities. These surprise visits will target factories producing food, essential medicines, and other medical products sold in the US.
To maintain objectivity, the FDA is also tightening its internal rules, banning its inspectors from accepting lodging or travel paid for by the industry.
This policy shift carries significant implications for India, one of the world’s largest suppliers of generic drugs to the US and home to the highest number of FDA-approved manufacturing facilities outside the United States. Indian pharmaceutical companies—many of which undergo regular FDA inspections—are closely monitoring the development.
While the local pharmaceutical industry has yet to issue an official response to the FDA’s expanded surprise inspections and stricter oversight, two senior representatives from industry bodies noted that such unannounced checks have already been occurring for some time. They believe this move will help uphold global quality standards and reinforce compliance across the sector.
However, some sector analysts have raised concerns. An industry expert at a large foreign consultancy firm said many drug makers in India are already struggling with compliance—especially around data integrity and documentation—may find these surprise inspections challenging. Any shortcomings revealed during such inspections could lead to regulatory action, including warnings or bans.
The FDA’s push for unannounced inspections is partly driven by past scandals involving falsified data and poor manufacturing practices at some overseas plants. Failure to meet FDA standards can result in import bans, warning letters, or mandatory recalls, which can damage company reputations and disrupt drug supplies to the US.
On Tuesday, India's Nifty Pharma index declined by over 1.3%, dragged down by stocks such as Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, and Cipla. The drop came in response to US President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at promoting domestic prescription drug production, alongside the potential imposition of tariffs on imported medicines—raising concerns over the future of Indian pharmaceutical exports to the US.