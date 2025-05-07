Wells Fargo may close its Chennai office, to consolidate India operations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

CHENNAI: In a strategic move aimed at streamlining its global delivery footprint, American banking giant Wells Fargo is reportedly planning to close its Chennai office by the end of 2027, consolidating its India operations into two core hubs -- Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Currently, Wells Fargo operates out of three Indian cities—Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai—with a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees spread across these locations. While official headcount figures for Chennai weren’t disclosed, the city is believed to host several thousand staff, making it the smallest of the three Indian sites.

Phased Exit and Employee Transition

The decision to wind down operations in Chennai was communicated to employees earlier this week, with the transition planned in phases through 2027. Employees have been informed they will need to relocate to either Bengaluru or Hyderabad as the Chennai office winds down.

According to internal communication seen by media outlets, this restructuring is part of Wells Fargo’s broader “India location strategy,” which aligns with its global enterprise goals. The company's move will apparently aimed at enabling more robust career development opportunities, enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery for customers