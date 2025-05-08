Ajoy Chawla to succeed CK Venkataraman as MD of Titan from 2026

BENGALURU: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Titan's jewellery division Ajoy Chawla will succeed C K Venkataraman as the Managing Director of the company with effect from January 1, 2026.

Venkataraman will retire on December 31, 2025 on attaining the age of superannuation as per the Tata Group's retirement policy.

Venkataraman had joined Titan in 1990 and became the Managing Director on October 1, 2019. In October 2019, Chawla became the CEO of Titan’s jewellery division. Under his leadership, the jewellery division has grown 2.5X in sales and profits and reinforced its market and thought leadership, Titan said on Thursday.

The formal process to induct Chawla on the board of the company and his appointment as Managing Director of Titan will be completed in due course and is subject to the shareholders' approval. The decision relating to his successor in the jewellery division will be taken subsequently, the company added.