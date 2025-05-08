Ajoy Chawla to succeed CK Venkataraman as MD of Titan from 2026

BENGALURU: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Titan's jewellery division Ajoy Chawla will succeed C K Venkataraman as the Managing Director of the company with effect from January 1, 2026.
Venkataraman will retire on December 31, 2025 on attaining the age of superannuation as per the Tata Group's retirement policy.
Venkataraman had joined Titan in 1990 and became the Managing Director on October 1, 2019. In October 2019, Chawla became the CEO of Titan’s jewellery division. Under his leadership, the jewellery division has grown 2.5X in sales and profits and reinforced its market and thought leadership, Titan said on Thursday.
The formal process to induct Chawla on the board of the company and his appointment as Managing Director of Titan will be completed in due course and is subject to the shareholders' approval. The decision relating to his successor in the jewellery division will be taken subsequently, the company added.
Titan Q4 net profit up 13% at Rs 871 crore
Titan on Thursday posted a 12.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter that ended in March 2025. The net profit hit Rs 871 crore compared to Rs 771 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total income stood at Rs 14,049 crore, a 22.5% increase compared to Rs 11,472 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's EBIT grew by 23% YoY to Rs 1,470 crore. For FY25, the total income stood at Rs 57,819 crore. The EBIT grew 5% to Rs 5,488 crore and the PBT declined by 2% to Rs 4,535 crore, mainly due to the impact of custom duty reduction on gold during the year.
For the full year of FY25, its jewellery division recorded a total income growth of 21% to Rs 46,571 crore. The corresponding EBIT was Rs 4,764 crore at a margin of 10.2% and got impacted due to custom duty change during the year.
Managing Director Venkataraman said, "While FY25 was marked by multiple external events that had varying impacts on the businesses in general, Titan’s businesses clocked yet another year of strong 22% revenue growth resulting in the company crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 50,000+ crore of revenues for the full year."
"Our Analog Watch business continued its strong growth trajectory by product innovation led premiumization whilst moving in sync with the rising aspirations of the Indian consumer. The EyeCare business has returned to the double-digit growth trajectory in Q3 and Q4 of FY25 and is poised for even better growth in FY26. Within emerging businesses, Fragrances has performed well for FY25 signifying growing acceptance of SKINN brand," he said.