Canara Bank net roars 33% to Rs 5,003 crore

MUMBAI: The fourth largest public sector lender Canara Bank has reported 33.2% jump in net income at Rs 5,002.7 crore for the March quarter on improved asset quality and other income as its core income slipped marginally during the reporting period.

Apart from the significant improvement in the asset quality the other key metrics that helped the bottom line surge are a massive 20% jump in fee income at Rs 2,335 crore, a 4 bps fall in credit cost at 0.92% and a 38 bps fall in the slippage ratio at 0.90.

The Bengaluru-based bank said its total income rose 9.8% to to Rs 37,352.80 crore in the reporting quarter of which the key net interest income fell 1.44% to Rs 9,442 crore compared to Rs 9,580 crore in the trailing 12 months period.