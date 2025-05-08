Indo-Pak hostilities heighten credit risks for both nations: S&P

MUMBAI: International rating agency S&P Global has the rising hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad heighten the credit metrics risk of both countries, and any escalation in clashes will put downward pressure on their sovereign credit support. S&P rates India at BBB- with a positive outlook and for Pakistan its CCC+ with stable outlook.

In a report on Thursday, the agency said in the current scenario, it does not see any immediate impact on sovereign ratings and expects the tensions to remain high over the next two to three weeks, with significant further military actions on both sides possible.

"The outbreak of hostilities between India and Pakistan has increased regional credit risks, especially for the two sovereigns involved. Our base case is for the intense military actions to be temporary, which will give way to a longer period of contained and sporadic confrontations," S&P said.

In a strong retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre, the Air Force had in the wee hours of Wednesday destroyed nine terror sites including that of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strikes called Operation Sindoor, took place 14 days after the Pahalgam carnage in which Pak-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists, in Pahalgam, after identifying the victim by their religions and all the victims happened to be Hindus with their families. While the terrorist fired at each of the 26 men, point blank, they spared all Muslims, women and children.

S&P said it expects India to maintain a strong economic growth that allows gradual fiscal improvements to continue, and also the Pak government to remain focused on supporting the recovery of its economy and fiscal stability.

“Both the countries have no incentive to allow current tensions to become prolonged,” it said.