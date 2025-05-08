Logistics startup Porter raises $200 million in Series F funding, valuation hits $1.2 billion

BENGALURU: Logistics startup Porter has raised $200 million in a Series F funding round led by Kedaara Capital and Wellington Management. The funding values the firm at about $1.2 billion. In its last fundraising round, the company entered the unicorn club.

The latest round included a mix of primary investment in the company and secondary exits to a few existing shareholders.

With this fresh capital, the company is set to expand operations across multiple cities, with the goal of reaching millions of MSMEs and enabling opportunities for over 1 million gig workers.

Uttam Digga, Co-Founder & CEO, Porter, said, “Since our inception, we have been committed to making urban logistics more efficient, intelligent, and inclusive — supporting MSMEs, empowering gig workers, and strengthening the communities we serve."