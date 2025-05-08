Markets: What to watch out today

CHENNAI: The Nifty-50 index rose slightly by 0.14% on Wednesday to close at 24,414.40, despite mixed global cues and ongoing geopolitical tensions. If the index breaks above 24,500, it could move up to the 24,600–24,650 range. However, if it falls below 24,300, further selling pressure may follow today.

Similarly, the Bank Nifty index performed better, gaining 0.63% to close at 54,610.90. Sector-wise, auto, real estate, and metal stocks were the top performers, while pharma and FMCG stocks declined. Bank Nifty is expected to trade within the 53,500–56,000 range, with key support levels at 54,000–53,500, according to morning reports.