Return of Campa Cola is helping expand soft drink market: Varun Bev's Jaipuria

NEW DELHI: The return of Campa Cola under Reliance Industries’ umbrella would only help expand the carbonated soft drink (CSD) market, feels Ravi Jaipuria, chairman of Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo’s India franchisee.

“The good part is competition is making all of us put in more chilling equipment, more go-to-market (GTM) efforts. As a result, the overall market is growing faster than it has in recent years,” Jaipuria said in an analyst call. He added that lower price-point entries like Campa Cola are helping broaden consumer access.

According to Jaipuri, India remains significantly underpenetrated when it comes to soft drink distribution. Out of nearly 12 million FMCG outlets in the country, VBL currently reaches only about 4 million. “There is still so much room for everyone to add new outlets through increased GTM and by putting in more chilling equipment,” he said. Moreover, due to logistical challenges, any serious player must build proximity to market — transporting water over long distances is not viable, Jaipuria noted.