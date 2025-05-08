Uber CEO says it's OK if employees leave over new workplace policies

He emphasised that Uber wants its employees to stay and grow with the company. “We want them to take the opportunity to learn and advance here,” he said.

Khosrowshahi added that the goal is to strike a balance between flexibility and in-person collaboration. “We want more people in the office. It’s about finding the right mix to support teamwork,” he said.

An Uber spokesperson, while talking to media said that these changes are not tied to layoffs or efforts to push people out.

According to industry analysts, the Uber move mirrors a larger trend in the tech industry. Many companies are rethinking remote work and employee perks. Digital retailer Amazon had recently changed its pay structure to reward top performers, while facebook's parent Meta had recently told its employees that they could “disagree and commit” or leave after changes to diversity efforts. Microsoft and others have also made job cuts based on performance.