Vodafone Idea loses 17.29 million active users in FY 2024-25: TRAI

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom service provider, lost 17.29 million active users in financial year (FY) 2024–25, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The telco throughout the year struggle with subscriber retention. For instance, its active subscriber base—which refers to users who are regularly active on the network—fell to 175.35 million in March 2025 from 192.64 million in April 2024. Subsequently, the company’s market share declined to 17.75% in March 2025, down from 18.77% a year earlier.

As per TRAI data released on Wednesday, Vodafone Idea had a total of 205.36 million users in March 2025. The decline in active users came despite the company making financial headway in this financial year. Vodafone Idea raised Rs. 18,000 crore through a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and received relief from the Indian government, which agreed to convert Rs. 36,950 crore of the company's spectrum auction-related dues into equity. Experts believe one of the primary reasons for customer attrition is the lack of 5G services, as Vodafone Idea only recently began rolling out its 5G network.