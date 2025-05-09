Ample petrol, diesel available at our outlets: Indian Oil

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), India’s largest oil refinery company, on Friday assured the public that it has adequate fuel stocks across the country and that all operational systems are functioning smoothly.
In an official statement released via social media, the company emphasised that there is no cause for concern, as petrol and diesel are readily available at all retail outlets.
“IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets. Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all,” said the marketing company.
The statement came in response to widespread social media posts and videos showing long queues at petrol stations, triggered by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor,' a coordinated missile strike targeting terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Panic buying was particularly evident on Wednesday in several parts of Punjab, where residents, especially those in border areas, rushed to stock up on fuel and essential supplies. Many petrol pump owner border areas said that fuel sales had nearly tripled due to heightened public anxiety.
As of May 2025, IndianOil has an extensive network of over 37,500 fuel stations spread across India. This makes it the company with the highest number of petrol pumps in the country.