Ample petrol, diesel available at our outlets: Indian Oil

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), India’s largest oil refinery company, on Friday assured the public that it has adequate fuel stocks across the country and that all operational systems are functioning smoothly.

In an official statement released via social media, the company emphasised that there is no cause for concern, as petrol and diesel are readily available at all retail outlets.

“IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets. Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all,” said the marketing company.