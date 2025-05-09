Businesses in border region brace for tough times ahead

Escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan over the past three days has begun to hamper businesses in border regions. Industry executives and experts interviewed by TNIE reported a fall in customer inquiries and footfall, as consumers prioritise spending on essential goods. Sectors ranging from automobiles, travel & tourism, and retail to real estate fear severe repercussions if hostilities between the two countries intensify further.

“If the current conflict broadens, residential absorption in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India may see a short-term dip of between 5–10%. Luxury housing buyers tend to delay purchases in periods of uncertainty. Demand for mid-income housing will be the first to recover once normalcy is restored,” said Prashant Thakur, regional director & head – research, ANAROCK Group.

A realty developer who has a strong presence in Punjab said enquiry level for their listed properties has come down to 70-80% in the past three days as there is a fear among consumers that the two countries may go to war. “In case of war, we will have difficulty in completing projects as this would result in shortage of labourers and make raw materials dearer,” he said, requesting anonymity.