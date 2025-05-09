Japanese firm SMBC buys 20% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 13,483 crore; SBI, other banks make 115% gains

MUMBAI: Capping a year-long effort, State Bank of India and other lenders have inked a deal with the Japanese financial powerhouse Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) for a 20% stake sale in Yes Bank through a secondary stake purchase of 13.19% from SBI and 6.81% combined from other equity partnering banks for a total consideration of Rs 13,483 crore.

SBI, which owns 23.97% in the sixth largest private sector bank, will sell a 13.19% stake for Rs 8,889 crore, while the other banks -- Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank -- together will sell a 6.81% stake for Rs 4,594 crore, Yes Bank said in an exchange filing on Friday.

With a sale price of Rs 21.5 per share, SBI will earning 115% on its investment and so will other lenders including HDFC Bank (2.75% stake, down from 10% originally), ICICI Bank (2.39%, down from 10% originally), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.21%) and Axis Bank (1.01%).

That apart, LIC owns 3.98%, private equity firms Advent International 9.20% and Carlyle 6.82%. Significantly, the two private equity investors -- Advent International and Carlyle -- are not participating in the deal.

In the RBI-managed rescue deal in March 2020, SBI had picked up 49% in the bank for Rs 10 a share, and had pared its stake to 30% in the follow-on-offer in in July 2020 and further to 23.97% when Advent and Carlyle entered the bank in March 2023.

In anticipation of the development, despite a bleeding market, Yes Bank shares closed 10% higher at Rs 20.05, their highest level since February 5. Since the bailout, the stock had peaked Rs 27.41 in July 2024.