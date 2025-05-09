Markets: Sensex, Nifty opens lower, bearish sentiment to persist on Friday

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined sharply in early trade on Friday, each falling over 0.5%. As of 9:23 AM, Sensex was down 523.24 points (0.65%) at 79,811.57, and Nifty slipped 189.85 points (0.78%) to 24,083.95
With Operation Sindoor ongoing, market sentiment remains cautious. Analysts expect volatility to persist as geopolitical tensions weigh on investor confidence.
The Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped 412 points and 140.60 points respectively on Thursday, forming a bearish trend and maintaining a lower top formation on intraday charts, indicating temporary weakness.
According to brokerages, the Sensex, on the downside may retest levels of 80,000–79,700, and if it moves above 80,900, market sentiment could shift, and the index may rise at the maximum toward 81,200–81,400.
"Given the current non-directional market texture, level-based trading is ideal for short-term traders,” analysists were quoted by financial media.
Market Outlook Clouded by Geopolitical Tensions
Reports indicate that several Indian military installations near the International Border in Jammu & Kashmir were targeted by Pakistani drones and missiles. These threats were neutralized, with Indian Army Air Defence Units reportedly shooting down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector.
What to Expect Today:
Movement in Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty will likely be influenced by geopolitical developments and technical resistance/support levels.
Traders are advised to follow a level-based strategy due to a lack of clear directional momentum.