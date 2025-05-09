Swiggy Q4 net loss widens to Rs 1,081 crore

BENGALURU: Food delivery major Swiggy on May 9 posted a net loss of Rs 1,081 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to the loss of Rs 555 crore it reported in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose by 44 per cent y-o-y to Rs 4,531 crore as against Rs 3,143 crore in the same quarter last year.

The platform's Gross Order Value (GOV) rose about 40 per cent y-o-y to Rs 12,888 crore. Its consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss increased to Rs 732 crore due to significant growth investments in quick commerce.

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy, said, “FY25 was a year of many firsts for Swiggy. We launched multiple new apps, across Instamart, Snacc and recently, Pyng; all of which are aimed at opening up new user segments and markets. Our Food delivery engine delivered best-ever results across innovation and execution, driving category-leading growth and rising profitability in lockstep."