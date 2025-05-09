Trump’s tariffs have launched global trade wars. Here’s a timeline of how we got here

May 6

The US trade deficit soared to a record $140.5 billion in March as consumers and businesses tried to get ahead of Trump’s tariffs. Federal data showed an enormous stockpiling of pharmaceutical products. The deficit — which measures the gap between the value of goods and services the US sells abroad against what it buys — has roughly doubled during the past year.

Also, the US government announced that top officials are set to meet with a high-level Chinese delegation over the weekend in Switzerland in the first major talks between the two nations since President Trump sparked a trade war. No country has been hit harder by Trump’s trade war than China, the world’s biggest exporter and second largest economy. US tariffs against China are set at 145% and China tariffs on the US at 125%.

May 7

The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged at 4.3%, saying that the risks of both higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen due to uncertainty about how and when Trump’s tariffs might impact the US economy. Chair Jerome Powell underscored that the tariffs have dampened consumer and business sentiment and that there’s currently too many unknowns to be able to predict how the Fed might adjust its monetary policy going forward.

May 8

The United States and Britain announced a trade deal, potentially lowering the financial burden from tariffs while creating greater access abroad for American goods. The president said the agreement would lead to more beef and ethanol exports to the UK, which would also streamline the processing of US goods though customs. Trump said final details were being written up. “In the coming weeks, we’ll have it all very conclusive,” Trump said.

Britain said the deal will cut tariffs on UK cars from 27.5% to 10%, with a quota of 100,000 UK vehicles that can be imported to the US at a 10% tariff. It also eliminate tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Separately, the European Union published a list of US imports that it would target with retaliatory duties if no solution is found to end US President Donald Trump’s tariff war. The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, also said it would begin legal action at the World Trade Organization over the “reciprocal tariffs” that Trump imposed on countries around the world a month ago.