GAIL and Govt of Karnataka sign MoU for renewable energy projects up to 1 GW

NEW DELHI: GAIL (India) Limited and the Government of Karnataka have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 1 GW in the state. As per the MoU, Karnataka will facilitate GAIL in obtaining necessary approvals, registrations, and incentives from relevant state departments, in accordance with existing policies and regulations. GAIL plans to develop these projects over the next five years.

“We welcome GAIL’s strategic interest in Karnataka. This MoU reaffirms our commitment to facilitating clean energy investments while driving industrial growth. Karnataka’s policy ecosystem, skilled workforce, and land availability make it a natural partner for companies focused on sustainability,” said M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka.

K J George, the Minister for Energy, Government of Karnataka, said that as a leader in renewable energy, Karnataka is pleased to collaborate with GAIL in achieving India’s clean energy transition. This partnership will strengthen our state’s position as a green energy hub and contribute to employment generation and infrastructure development."