India-Pak tensions: A week of volatility, resilience, and market turmoil

The Indian stock markets experienced significant volatility during the week of May 2–9, 2025, primarily due to escalating tensions with Pakistan. While certain sectors like defense saw gains, the overall market sentiment was negative, with increased volatility and investor caution.
Armed forces on the job, and residents to stay indoors amid India-Pak tensions
CHENNAI: Investor wealth eroded by over ₹7 lakh crore over the past few sessions, as escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan triggered sharp volatility in Indian equity markets. Between May 2 and May 9, 2025, the markets witnessed heightened uncertainty, with geopolitical risks dominating investor sentiment.

Market Performance Overview:

The week began with relative stability in the markets on May 2, and it saw even a modest uptick, with the BSE Sensex rising by 0.13% to 80,746.78, and ICICI Bank's stock gaining 0.26% to close at ₹1,435.35.

However, the situation deteriorated sharply the next day. On May 8, India launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. In retaliation, Pakistan launched drone and missile strikes across several Indian cities, including Amritsar. The Indian military successfully intercepted these attacks using the S-400 missile system.

As the situation turned worse, the markets reacted negatively to the heightened tensions on May 9. The Nifty 50 index fell by 1.18% to 23,983.3, and the BSE Sensex dropped 1.12% to 79,443.08. Small- and mid-cap indices declined by 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively. Volatility surged, with the VIX reaching its highest level in over a month, indicating increased investor fear.

Sectoral Impact:

Defence Stocks: Companies like Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics saw gains of 3.4% and 2.1%, respectively, due to increased defense spending and demand.

Banking Sector: ICICI Bank's stock edged up by 0.26% on May 7, outperforming some competitors.

Electric Vehicle Sector: Ather Energy's IPO debuted weakly, with shares falling over 4%, reflecting investor skepticism toward the unprofitable e-scooter sector.

Currency and Bond Market:

Rupee: The Indian rupee weakened, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to likely intervene by selling U.S. dollars through state-run banks to stabilize the currency. The rupee dipped to a session low of 85.8425 before rebounding to 85.50 .

Bond Yields: The 10-year government bond yield increased by 3 basis points to 6.42%, indicating broader market concerns linked to regional instability .

