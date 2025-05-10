UK FTA: Minor win for India on mobility

The recently concluded India-UK trade deal may not involve any changes to immigration policy, but it eases mobility for professionals across many sectors. The FTA envisages easing mobility for professionals including contractual service suppliers, business visitors, investors, intra-corporate transferees, and partners and dependent children of intra-corporate transferees with right to work. The UK would also give up to 1,800 visas for independent professionals like Indian chefs, musicians and yoga instructors every year.

Historically, immigration has been the most sensitive fault line in UK-India trade talks. This agreement, as per experts, avoids sweeping reforms but establishes a template for future co-operation, striking a balance between economic logic and political reality. Experts say this is a partial win for India, especially for its services sector, which has long asked for improved labour mobility. The immediate impact would be on multinationals and service providers.

This isn’t just about visas—it’s about enabling global business through thoughtful diplomacy. “I view the UK-India FTA more than just a market access deal — it’s a strategic recalibration of mobility rules that reflects both ambition and restraint,” says Krishan Arora, partner, Grant Thornton. Arora offers consulting services to inbound investing companies.