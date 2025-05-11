India-UK free trade agreement: What are the benefits for India?

NEW DELHI: India and the UK earlier this week announced that they have concluded the negotiations for a free trade agreement to boost economic ties between the two countries.

The talks which commenced in January 2022 were aimed at doubling the bilateral trade in goods and services from USD 60 billion at present to USD 120 billion by 2030.

The trade pact will provide enhanced market access for a wide range of Indian goods and services in the UK. Similarly, British firms will also enjoy comparable benefits in the Indian market.

Here are a few questions and answers (Q&A) explaining the benefits of the FTA.