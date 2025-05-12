China's Antfin to sell 4% stake in Paytm for Rs 2,065 crore via open market

MUMBAI: China's Alibaba Group is all set to reduce its shareholding in Paytm parent company - One 97 Communications - on Tuesday. As per sources, Alibaba affiliate Ant Group-backed Antfin Netherlands Holding BV will float 2.6 crore shares, which represent around 4% equity, in the open market.

The floor price for each share is kept at Rs 809.75, a 6.5% discount to Monday's closing prices. Based on this price, the stake sale may fetch the Chinese company about Rs 2,065 crore, based on the minimum price.

Shares of Paytm closed 4% higher at Rs 866.35 on the BSE amid a strong of buying interest seen in the Indian equity market.

Antfin has been reducing its stake in Paytm over the years. According to the shareholding pattern data of the company, it owned 9.85% equity in the Indian fintech company as of March 2025. In August 2023, Antfin divested a nearly 3.6% stake for Rs 2,037 crore.