IBM replaces about 200 HR roles with AI agents

In what could be seen as an emerging industry trend, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is undergoing a strategic transformation by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations—leading to the replacement of several hundred human resources (HR) positions. This move aligns with a broader trend in which AI is increasingly used to automate routine tasks, allowing human employees to focus on more complex, client-facing, and strategic roles.

According to Industry sources, the information technology major has already replaced at least 200 HR professionals with AI agents.

IBM’s adoption of AI in HR functions reflects this wider shift toward automation across the industry. The company is aiming to balance technological advancement with human capital development, ensuring its workforce is prepared to thrive in an AI-augmented environment.

On Monday, IBM Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna announced that AI agents have already replaced several hundred HR roles. Despite this reduction, he stated that the company’s overall employment has increased, driven by hiring in areas such as programming, sales, and marketing—roles that rely heavily on critical thinking and human interaction.