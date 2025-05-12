Indian start-up ecosystem maturing, Gen AI and deeptech attracting major investments: AWS

BENGALURU: The Indian start-up ecosystem is maturing, with significant investments flowing into the deeptech and generative AI (Gen AI) space, according to Kumara Raghavan, Head of Startups at Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia. He emphasised that India benefits from numerous tailwinds supporting innovation and growth.
India, with around 5 million software developers, ranks as the second-largest developer base globally, as per Evans Data Corporation. In a conversation with The New Indian Express, Raghavan highlighted the importance of developing relevant skills in the Gen AI era. “A key component of that is also to get the right amount of skills. With something like generative AI, you need skills not just for developers, but also for business users, and that's an area we are investing in,” he said.
In 2023, AWS announced an investment of $8.3 billion in cloud infrastructure for its Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region in Maharashtra, aimed at expanding India’s cloud computing capacity. Since 2017, AWS has trained over 5.9 million individuals in India in cloud skills.
Discussing investment trends, Raghavan noted that fintech continues to attract the largest share of funding in India, followed by independent software vendors (ISVs) who are building products in India for global markets. “Third would be ecommerce, and then a variety of categories like health and property tech. But I think one of the interesting observations last year was the large volume of investment flowing into ecommerce and quick commerce,” he said.
He added that deeptech and Gen AI are rapidly emerging as attractive sectors for investors. Reflecting on the ecosystem’s growth, Raghavan observed that India now has second-, third-, and even fourth-time founders who bring seasoned experience to the table. “That is essentially helping the broader ecosystem in terms of being successful faster or failing faster, and then producing a more mature product. One proof of that is the growing number of IPOs we are seeing,” he said.
He concluded by noting that interest in the Indian start-up space remains strong, with Q1 2025 funding reaching $2.5 billion a 13% increase compared to the previous quarter signalling continued momentum and innovation across the sector.