Indian start-up ecosystem maturing, Gen AI and deeptech attracting major investments: AWS

BENGALURU: The Indian start-up ecosystem is maturing, with significant investments flowing into the deeptech and generative AI (Gen AI) space, according to Kumara Raghavan, Head of Startups at Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia. He emphasised that India benefits from numerous tailwinds supporting innovation and growth.

India, with around 5 million software developers, ranks as the second-largest developer base globally, as per Evans Data Corporation. In a conversation with The New Indian Express, Raghavan highlighted the importance of developing relevant skills in the Gen AI era. “A key component of that is also to get the right amount of skills. With something like generative AI, you need skills not just for developers, but also for business users, and that's an area we are investing in,” he said.