LTIMindtree secures $450 million deal with global agribusiness firm

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree on Monday announced that it has won a $450 million deal for a project to be executed across seven years with a leader in the global agribusiness sector. This is said to be the largest deal in for LTIMindtree so far.
As a part of this deal, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. This suite of future-ready IT services, built on platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, as well as proprietary AI frameworks are aimed at enhancing the client’s operational efficiency, scalability, and global growth, the company said in a statement.
This deal comes at a time when IT services companies are facing various macroeconomic headwinds and macro uncertainties.
"Securing this large deal marks a pivotal milestone as we transform to an AI driven business model, helping our clients enhance productivity." said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer (Designate) and Whole-Time Director, LTIMindtree.
"Winning this important deal underscores our strength in crafting innovative solutions and delivering with excellence.” said Nachiket Deshpande, President - Global AI Services, Strategic Deals, LTIMindtree.
Samir Gosavi, Chief Business Officer – Retail and CPG, LTIMindtree, added, “This win marks a major breakthrough for our consumer services business. Our AI-driven operating model will drive measurable business impact in an industry that's evolving rapidly."
The sixth largest software company recently posted a 2.6% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 at Rs 1,128.5 crore compared to Rs 1,099.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's revenue was up 10% y-o-y at Rs 9,771.7 crore as against Rs 8,892.9 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full financial year FY25, the company's revenue was up 7%. Its order inflow was at $6 billion, up 6% on a full-year basis.