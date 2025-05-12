LTIMindtree secures $450 million deal with global agribusiness firm

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree on Monday announced that it has won a $450 million deal for a project to be executed across seven years with a leader in the global agribusiness sector. This is said to be the largest deal in for LTIMindtree so far.

As a part of this deal, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. This suite of future-ready IT services, built on platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, as well as proprietary AI frameworks are aimed at enhancing the client’s operational efficiency, scalability, and global growth, the company said in a statement.

This deal comes at a time when IT services companies are facing various macroeconomic headwinds and macro uncertainties.

"Securing this large deal marks a pivotal milestone as we transform to an AI driven business model, helping our clients enhance productivity." said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer (Designate) and Whole-Time Director, LTIMindtree.