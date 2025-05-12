Markets rally after China and US slash tariffs for 90 days

HONG KONG: Stocks rallied Monday after Chinese and US officials held "substantial" trade talks and slashed their tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days, fuelling hopes the two sides will pull back from a standoff that has rattled global markets.

Investors have been on a rollercoaster ride since Donald Trump unveiled eye-watering tolls on trading partners on April 2, with the heftiest saved for Beijing, raising concerns of a trade war between the economic superpowers.

The US president eventually hiked the measures against China to 145 percent, which were met with retaliatory rates of 125 percent.

However, there have been signs of an easing of tensions and after two days of highly anticipated negotiations in Geneva, the two countries hailed progress towards ending a crisis that fuelled fears of a global recession.

On Monday the two said they would slash their levies to cool tensions and give officials time to resolve their differences.

In a joint statement the US side said it would reduce tolls to 30 percent while Chinese tariffs would be cut to 10 percent.

That came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and international trade representative Li Chenggang in the first known talks since Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement.

"We've made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks," Bessent told reporters, while the White House has hailed what it called a new "trade deal".

China's He said the atmosphere in the talks was "candid, in-depth and constructive", adding that they were "an important first step".

Asian markets jumped, with Hong Kong up more than three percent while Shanghai also enjoyed healthy buying interest.

Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Wellington were all in the green.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all rose more than one percent.

US futures surged more than one percent.