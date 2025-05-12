Sensex jumps about 3,000 pts on ceasefire, US-China trade deal; investors gain Rs 16 lakh crore

All the sectoral indices closed in the green with realty, power, IT, and energy up 4-6%. The biggest gainers in the Nifty pack included Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Trent and HCL Technologies.

“Confluence of positive geopolitical and economic developments—the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, coupled with a breakthrough trade agreement between the US and China—sparked the strongest daily market rally in recent times,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

The US and China on Monday announced a 90-day suspension of part of their tariffs. As per the Joint Statement shared by both countries, the US will be cutting tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% from 145% for a period of 90 days. China has also announced that it will be bringing down the tariffs on US goods to 10% for a 90-day period.

Nair added that while the momentum remains strong, the market may enter a phase of consolidation in the near term as investors await concrete signs of earnings growth.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said that technically, the sharp rise in the Nifty marks a continuation of the uptrend following a three-week consolidation phase. “Having crossed the previous swing high of around 24,857, the index is now poised to inch towards the 25,200 level, while the 24,400–24,600 zone is expected to offer strong support on any dip,” added Mishra.