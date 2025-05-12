Xiaomi falls from top 5 spot in India's smartphone market as rivals gain

Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi has experienced a significant decline in market share, falling out of the top five smartphone sellers in India during the January to March quarter of 2025.

According to data from IDC, Xiaomi ranked sixth in India after witnessing a 42% year-on-year decrease in shipments in the first quarter of 2025. This decline has eroded the company's market share to 7.8%, a notable drop from the 12.8% share it held in the same period last year (Q1 2024). In contrast, its rivals have seen their market share increase. Vivo emerged as the market leader with a 19.7% share in the first quarter, marking a significant 14.6% growth compared to the previous year.

Samsung secured the second position, slightly improving its market share by just under 1%. Oppo captured the third spot with a 12% market share, up from 10.2% in the first quarter of 2024. Another Chinese brand Realme also saw positive growth, increasing its market share by 2.2% to reach 10.6%.

Apple registered the highest growth among the top five, with its market share rising by 23.1% to 9.5% in India. Apple registered the highest YoY growth of 23% among the Top 5 brands, shipping a first-quarter record of three million units in Q1of 2025. The iPhone 16 was the highest shipped model, accounting for 4% of overall India shipments during the quarter.