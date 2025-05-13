Growth begins in the village for Indian telcos

The surge in rural data usage is also supported by expanding network infrastructure, affordable data plans, and better smartphone access. This growth is especially visible in telecom circles B and C (Chart 2), which account for nearly 70% of India’s rural subscriber base. Data usage in these regions has grown at a compound annual rate of 19–22% over the past four years—faster than the 17–19% growth seen in metro areas—indicating strong and sustained demand for mobile internet. Continued 4G network expansion in underpenetrated areas is expected to maintain this momentum and further increase ARPU.

According to Anand Kulkarni, Director at CRISIL Ratings; “Industry ARPU is projected to rise by ₹20–25 to reach ₹225–230 by the end of this fiscal, assuming stable tariffs. Rural subscribers are expected to contribute around 55–60% of this growth. Lower internet penetration in rural areas presents an opportunity for migration to data plans. Additionally, as data usage rises, many users are likely to upgrade to higher-tier plans. Rural areas will be key drivers, since mobile phones are often the primary internet access point, unlike metro areas where users also rely on Wi-Fi.”

In line with this trend, telcos are tailoring their offerings with more data-focused plans and investing in rural infrastructure, including spectrum purchases and tower installations. In the June 2024 auction, most of the spectrum acquired was in circles B and C. Furthermore, independent tower companies plan to invest ₹8,000–9,000 crore in fiscal 2026, much of which will be directed towards rural expansion.

“Targeted investments in rural networks and spectrum, combined with rising ARPU, are expected to lift telcos’ return on capital employed from around 10% in fiscal 2025 to about 12% in fiscal 2026. Since nearly 75% of telecom costs are fixed, even a modest ARPU increase can significantly boost profitability,” says Mohini Chatterjee, Team Leader at CRISIL Ratings.

However, Crisil cautioned that maintaining affordable data plans will remain crucial to sustaining growth in rural internet subscriptions.