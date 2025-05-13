Retail inflation eases to 69-month low of 3.16% in April

MUMBAI: India’s retail inflation eased to a 69-month low of 3.16% in April 2025, driven primarily by a continued decline in vegetable prices, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

This marks the second consecutive month that headline inflation has remained below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance band of 6%, strengthening expectations of monetary easing in the coming policy meetings.

In March 2025, retail inflation clocked 3.34%.

“With the vegetable index dipping further, and compressing the food inflation, the headline CPI inflation eased further to a 69-month low 3.16% in April 2025,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist & Head-Research & Outreach at ICRA Limited.

Analysts cautioned that weather conditions could lead to a temporary uptick in prices later in May. “While the recent rise in temperatures in North India and unseasonal rainfall in parts of peninsular India may cause a spike in vegetable prices in the second half of May, boosting the CPI inflation print, we project it to print around 3.5% in the ongoing month,” said Nayar.