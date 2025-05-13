Sensex and Nifty crash 1.5% each after Monday’s rally 

NEW DELHI: India's equity markets witnessed sharp selling pressure on Tuesday, with benchmark indices plunging over 1.5% as investors cashed in on gains following Monday's rally. The Sensex plummeted 1,282 points (1.55%) to close at

81,148, while the Nifty 50 dropped 346 points (1.33%) to 24,578. On Monday, Sensex and Nifty had logged their biggest intraday gains in the last four years amid easing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

IT stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off on Tuesday, with heavyweights like Infosys, TCS, and HCL Technologies sliding 3-4% on profit booking. Auto and FMCG sectors also saw steep declines, reflecting broader market weakness. However, PSU banking, pharma, and defence stocks bucked the trend, eking out modest gains.

Broader markets displayed a mixed trend. The small-cap index ended in positive territory, while the mid-cap index closed flat.

“The relief-driven surge—fuelled by easing global and domestic risks, including a reduction in trade war tensions and Indo-Pak geopolitical stress—appears to be taking a breather,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.