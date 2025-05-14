Asian shares mostly gain amid cautious relief over US-China agreement

TOKYO: Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as a cautious sense of relief spread through regional markets after the US and China agreed to a 90-day pause in their trade war.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% in afternoon trading to 38,126.93. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 8,273.60.

South Korea's Kospi surged 1.2% to 2,639.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.8% to 23,526.93, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.8% to 3,402.78.

The relief over the trade truce between the US and China is tepid among global businesses and investors given uncertainty over how long it might last and where tariffs might go in the months ahead.

"In the absence of a lasting deal, uncertainty over where tariff rates will settle and the impact of those already implemented will remain key factors in our macroeconomic forecasts," said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings.

A report overnight that showed US inflation unexpectedly slowed last month helped drive buying that pushed the S&P 500 up 0.7%, to 5,886.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 42,140.43, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6% to 19,010.08.

The S&P 500 fell nearly 20% below its record last month, but has since recovered on hopes that President Donald Trump will ease his stiff tariffs on trading partners worldwide before they create a recession and send inflation spiking higher. The benchmark, which sits at the center of many 401(k) accounts, is back within 4.2% of its all-time high set in February and positive again for the year so far.

Stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry were strong. Nvidia rose 5.6% and was the biggest single force pushing upward on the S&P 500. It's partnering with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund-owned AI startup Humain to ship 18,000 chips to the Middle Eastern nation to help power a new data center project.

Tuesday's inflation report said that even with all the uncertainty around trade, and even with many businesses rushing to import products from other countries before tariffs raise their prices, inflation slowed to 2.3% last month from 2.4% in March.