CoinDCX targets 30% of revenue from the MENA region by 2026

India's largest crypto exchange CoinDCX on Wednesday launched BitOasis operations in Bahrain. Through this, it will expand across the MENA region. BitOasis was acquired by CoinDCX in 2024, mainly to unlock new growth opportunities.

BitOasis is the leading virtual assets trading platform in the Middle East and North Africa, commanding the highest trading volumes in Emirati Dirhams.

This comes at a time when the MENA region is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing virtual asset markets globally. Countries like the UAE are making significant investments in blockchain and digital infrastructure.



“Our expansion into the MENA region is driven by clear regulatory frameworks, a growing investor appetite, and larger HNI investment ticket sizes. BitOasis brings unmatched regional credibility, while CoinDCX contributes the scale and innovation of a ‘Made in India’ platform. BitOasis has seen 4x revenue growth, now contributing 20% to our total revenue. Looking ahead, we anticipate the region will account for over 30% of our revenue by 2026,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX.

