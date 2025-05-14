Delhi HC upholds tax deduction for residential property with multiple floors

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that owning multiple floors or portions of a residential property does not disqualify taxpayers from claiming deductions under Section 54F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, in a landmark judgment favoring the assessee. The decision, delivered by a bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Tejas Karia, clarifies that such ownership configurations constitute “one residential house,” reinforcing precedents on capital gains exemptions.

Section 54F of the IT Act allows an exemption on capital gain from the sale of any property other than a residential house, if the amount from the sale of the asset is invested in purchase of a new residential house.

The case revolved around assessee Lata Goel’s claim of a ₹90 crore deduction under Section 54F for the Assessment Year 2011-12. She had sold shares of FIITJEE Ltd., an unlisted company, and invested the proceeds in a residential property. Initially, the Assessing Officer (AO) restricted the deduction to ₹30 crore, citing irregularities in fund routing. However, the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled in Goel’s favor.