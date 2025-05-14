Green energy financier IREDA drags Gensol to bankruptcy court over Rs 510 crore default

State-owned green energy financier Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is seeking insolvency proceedings against Gensol Engineering over a default of Rs 510 crore, according to an exchange filing. The plea has been filed under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

“In furtherance to our earlier letter dated 25.04.2025 with respect to M/s Gensol Engineering Limited, this is to inform you that the Company has filed an application today i.e. May 14, 2025 under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against M/s Gensol Engineering Limited, for an amount of default of Rs. 510,00,52,672/- (Rupees Five Hundred Ten Crores and Fifty Two Thousand Six Hundred and Seventy Two Only),” said IREDA in an exchange filing.

Section 7 of the IBC empowers financial creditors to initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against a company that has defaulted. This process begins with an application to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) once a default is established.